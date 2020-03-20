COVID-19: Rajasthan Reports 5 New Cases, UK Heads for Lockdown

Five fresh cases of coronavirus were reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of infected patients to 17, an official told PTI on Friday, 20 March. These cases include the three patients who have recovered from the infection.
Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told pubs, bars, restaurants, gyms and other social venues to shut down from Friday night and stay closed as part of stricter lockdown in the UK.
The Delhi Government Health Department earlier announced the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the national capital have risen to 20, reported PTI.
No passenger trains will begin their journey between 12 am and 10 pm on Sunday, in view of the Janata Curfew imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mail/express trains will also stop operations at 4 am on Sunday, reported PTI, quoting sources.
- IMCR on Friday announced that positive cases in India have risen to 236, while the Health Ministry has reported only 223 cases
- PM Modi imposed a “Janata Curfew” on Sunday, 22 March, from 7 am to 9 pm to curb the spread of COVID-19
- Global ratings agency Fitch slashed India’s growth forecast to 5.1 percent from 5.6 percent
- The global death toll has crossed 9,000, with over 200,000 infections
- The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States spiked to 13,680, killing 200 people so far
Real Numbers Are Much Higher: Doctor on Coronavirus
“Have always suspected that the number of coronavirus cases that are being declared is just the tip of the iceberg. The real numbers are much higher": Dr Arvind Kumar, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told NDTV.
He added that the number of cases will rise exponentially.
Go Air Suspends All Flights
“We will voluntarily suspend all flights on Sunday, 22 March, in support of the Janta Curfew proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will protect all the PNRs dated 22 March 2020, for a period of one year under the 'Protect Your PNR' scheme,” GoAir said in a statement.
Maldives Pledges USD 2,00,000 for SAARC Emergency Relief Fund
Abdulla Shahid, Maldives Foreign Minister said, “We welcome PM Narendra Modi’s initiative to create a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund and his pledge of USD 10 million. The government of Maldives joins the initiative and pledge USD 2,00,000 to address issues emanating from COVID-19.”
3M to Double Production of Respirator Masks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
US industrial giant 3M said on Friday that it is doubling the global production of its N95 respirators masks to over 1.1 billion a year to meet the soaring demand due to the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.
3M currently makes more than 400 million of such respirator masks a year in the United States and plans here to expand its global capacity by over 30 percent in the next one year.
Haryana Govt Advises Invoking Section 144 in All Districts
The Government of Haryana has advised all District Magistrates/Police Commissioners in the state to “invoke section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in their respective Districts/jurisdiction restricting the assembly of 5 or more than 5 persons in a public place,” ANI reported.
'Janta Curfew': Vistara to Curtail Domestic Operations on 22 March
After GoAir and IndiGo, Vistara announced on Friday night that it will be curtailing its domestic operations on Sunday when 'Janta curfew' would be in force, PTI reported.
While IndiGo announced that it will be operating 60 percent of its domestic flights on Sunday, GoAir said that it will be suspending its domestic operations completely on that day.
"Vistara will operate on a reduced network on Sunday, 22 March on account of Janta curfew. Passengers who have been affected by cancellations will be contacted soon," said the airline's spokesperson.
Mumbai Monorail to Suspend Services on Sunday
Mumbai Monorail is scheduled to suspend services on Sunday, 22 March, PTI reported.
Five Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported From Rajasthan
Five fresh cases of coronavirus were reported from the state, taking the total number of infected patients to 17, a Rajasthan official said on Friday, PTI reported.
Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh, however, said these cases included the three patients who have recovered from the infection.
Among the three is the 69-year-old Italian tourist who had recovered from the disease but died of heart attack at a private hospital on Thursday night.
UK Heads for Stricter Lockdown as Pubs, Gyms Told to Shut Down
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told pubs, bars, restaurants, gyms and other social venues to shut down from Friday night and stay closed as part of stricter lockdown measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed 177 lives in the UK, PTI reported.
Addressing his daily briefing from 10 Downing Street in London, the UK PM said the new rules would be enforced strictly and the situation would be reviewed on a month by month basis.
