COVID-19: Rajasthan Reports 5 New Cases, UK Heads for Lockdown

Five fresh cases of coronavirus were reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of infected patients to 17, an official told PTI on Friday, 20 March. These cases include the three patients who have recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told pubs, bars, restaurants, gyms and other social venues to shut down from Friday night and stay closed as part of stricter lockdown in the UK.

The Delhi Government Health Department earlier announced the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the national capital have risen to 20, reported PTI.

No passenger trains will begin their journey between 12 am and 10 pm on Sunday, in view of the Janata Curfew imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mail/express trains will also stop operations at 4 am on Sunday, reported PTI, quoting sources.