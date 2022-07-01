Noida Man Arrested for Commenting on Video, Praising Accused in Udaipur Killing
Khan was produced before a magistrate, who granted the police 14-days remand and sent Khan to Luksar Jail.
The Noida police arrested a man on Thursday, 30 June, for allegedly supporting the killing and praising the assailants of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally murdered by two men in Udaipur.
The accused was identified as Aasif Khan, a resident of Chhaprauli village in Noida sector 168.
Khan liked and commented on a video shared by a news portal on social media website Facebook, where Lal’s murder was being discussed. The post also contained a clip of the two assailants boasting about the killing.
A screenshot showed that Khan commented ’bohot badhiya kiya mere bhai (well done my brother)’ on the video.
Screenshots of the comment were circulated among residents of the village after Khan’s friends took a screenshot of the comment. Kumar claimed that the villagers filed a complaint against Khan late Wednesday night.
The police lodged an FIR under section 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.
Following his arrest, Khan was produced before a magistrate at the Surajpur district court on Thursday morning. Granting the 14-day remand sought by the Noida police, Khan was sent to Luksar Jail, the police claimed. They also seized the phone Khan used to comment on the video.
"Aasif was held from a nearby area of the Expressway canal. We have recovered the cell phone which he used to post the message," the police said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.