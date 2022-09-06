No More Discounts: What Are People Saying As Delhi Reverts to Old Liquor Policy?

In November 2021, the Aam Aadmi Party government's new excise policy came into play which led to the exit of government thekas (liquor shops) from the market. It also allowed private thekas to offer discounts and set their own prices instead of selling liquor at fixed government rates.

As alcohol started to sell like hot cakes, the exorbitant discounts attracted the opposition's attention which alleged that the new rules were made in a way to benefit big liquor traders.