No Hate Speech Was Given At Delhi Dharam Sansad: Delhi Police to Supreme Court
"In-depth investigation of the video and other material found that no hate speech was given against any community."
The speakers at the Dharam Sansad in Delhi on 19 December 2021 made "no hate speech" against the Muslim Community, the Delhi Police has informed the Supreme Court.
"In-depth investigation of the video and other material found that no hate speech was given against any community. Therefore, after investigation and evaluation of the purported video clip, it was concluded that the alleged speech contained no hate speech against a particular community," the Delhi Police told the Supreme Court.
The Delhi Police further said that based on the investigations, all the complaints filed regarding the event are closed.
The Delhi Police also questioned the petitioners and said they moved the top court without first approaching the police, in its affidavit filed before the Supreme Court.
"The allegations made by the petitioners against the police authorities that police authorities are hand in glove with perpetrators of communal hate are baseless and imaginary. The case is based on videotape evidence. There is hardly any scope on the part of investigation agencies to tamper with the evidence or hamper the investigation in any manner," it said.
Background
On 12 January, the Supreme Court had ordered the Uttarakhand government, central government, and Delhi Police to reply to a petition to the Dharam Sansad.
The court was hearing a petition by a former judge of Patna High Court, Justice Anjana Prakash, and journalist Qurban Ali.
The plea stated that between 17 to 19 December, at two separate events in Delhi and Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar, multiple calls to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces were made.
The plea had stated that "no action whatsoever has been taken by the Delhi Police in relation with the event held in Delhi despite the fact that open calls for genocide, that are available on the internet, were made therein."
On Wednesday, 13 April, the Supreme Court had asked the Uttarakhand government to file a status report on the cases related to the hate speeches made in Haridwar Dharam Sansad allegedly inciting violence against minority communities.
More About the Hate Speech Event
A video of Hindu right-wing groups, including Hindu Yuva Vahini, and Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke, that emerged on social media on Wednesday, 22 December, showed them take an oath to "fight, die and if required, kill" in order to turn India into a Hindu rashtra (nation).
Chavhanke had administered the oath during an event organised by the Hindu Yuva Vahini on 19 December in the national capital.
The visual captured a saffron-clad crowd, raising their hands above their shoulders in a salute and concurring with the hate speech.
“We take an oath and make a resolution that till our last breath, we will fight, die for and if need be, kill, to make this country a Hindu rashtra and keep this country a Hindu rashtra,” those present in the room declared.
The event in Delhi came at the heels of a three-day hate speech conclave in Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar.
