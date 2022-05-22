'No Decision to Carry Out Excavation at Qutub Minar': Union Culture Minister

Bhagwan Goyal, the international working president of the United Hindu Front (UHF) made a historically unverified statement saying that the minaret was built by the "great king Vikramaditya," but that Mughal ruler Qutub-ud-din Aibak "claimed credit for it."

Goyal also said that several Hindu idols were present inside the monument complex, out of which many were broken. He added that this was proof that the demolition of a temple took place there.

These claims are in contrast to Delhi Tourism's description of the monument – "Qutab Minar is a soaring, 73 m-high tower of victory, built in 1193 by Qutab-ud-din Aibak immediately after the defeat of Delhi's last Hindu kingdom. The tower has five distinct storeys, each marked by a projecting balcony and tapers from a 15 m diameter at the base to just 2.5 m at the top."

