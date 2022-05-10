‘Rename Qutb Minar as Vishnu Stambh’: Right-Wing Groups Protest at Monument
The right-wing outfit had given a call to recite Hanuman Chalisa on the premises of the UNESCO World Heritage site.
Members of a right-wing outfit Mahakal Manav Sewa staged a protest near Qutb Minar in Delhi on Tuesday, 10 May, demanding that the centuries-old minaret be renamed as ‘Vishnu Stambh.’
The right-wing outfit had given a call to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' on the premises of the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mehrauli area. Meanwhile, heavy police force was deployed in the locality.
United Hindu Front (UHF) president Jai Bhagwan Goyal, who had given the call to reach the complex at 12.00 pm said that he has been under house arrest since morning at his residence in Delhi's Shahdara area, news agency IANS reported.
"At least 10-15 police personnel are outside my house. They are not allowing me to leave," Goyal said.
He added, “First stop calling it a Qutb Minar. When Qutab-ud-din Aibak came to India, he demolished Hindu and Jain temples and started calling it Qutb Minar. This is not Qutb Minar, it is Vishnu Stambh. Its name should be immediately changed.”
The demand by the right-wing group comes in contrast to Delhi Tourism’s description of the monument – “Qutab Minar is a soaring, 73 m-high tower of victory, built in 1193 by Qutab-ud-din Aibak immediately after the defeat of Delhi's last Hindu kingdom. The tower has five distinct storeys, each marked by a projecting balcony and tapers from a 15 m diameter at the base to just 2.5 m at the top.”
(With inputs from IANS.)
