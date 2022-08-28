NIT Srinagar To Fine Rs 5,000 Fine For India-Pak Match Watch Parties

"If there is a group of students watching the match in a particular room, then the students to whom that particular room is allotted will be debarred from the institute hostel accommodation and a fine of at least Rs 5,000 will be imposed on all the students involved," the NIT said.

The students have also been directed to avoid posting any material related to the match on social media platforms. Furthermore, they have been instructed not to step out of the hostel rooms during or after the match.

In 2016, clashes broke out at the institute between outstation and local students following India's defeat to the West Indies in the T-20 World Cup semi-final, leading to a closure of the NIT for days.