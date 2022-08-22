ADVERTISEMENT
Nine Civilians Injured After Terrorists Hurl Grenade Near Dal Lake in Srinagar
The attack took place outside the famous Mughal garden on the banks of the Dal Lake.
i
Nine civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade in the Nishat area of the Srinagar on Sunday, 21 August, officials said.
The attack took place outside the famous Mughal garden on the banks of the Dal Lake, they said. The officials said nine civilians were injured.
Seven of them were taken to the SMHS hospital and two to the SKIMS hospital in Srinagar, they said.
Their condition is stated to be stable, the officials added.
Topics: Srinagar Terrorist Attack Grenade Attack
