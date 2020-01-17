Nirbhaya’s Mother Rues ‘Politics’ Over Hanging, Reminds PM of Vow

Amid uncertainty over whether the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder convicts will be hanged to death on 22 January, the victim's mother Asha Devi on Friday, 17 January, said the ‘people who hit the roads in 2012 are now looking for political gains’.

She also made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the convicts are executed on 22 January, reminding him of 2014 election slogan “Bahut hua naari par vaar, Ab ki baar Modi Sarkaar” (Enough with atrocities on women, it’s time to vote for a Modi government.)