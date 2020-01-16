Why Nirbhaya Convicts Are Not Going to Be Hanged on 22 January

This is not because the plea filed in the Patiala House court by Mukesh Singh, one of the convicts, for a stay on the convict’s execution while his mercy petition is decided by the President, has been successful. The case is being heard again on Friday, 17 January, and in any case, the judge has already indicated that he does not have the power to postpone the date of the execution.

Instead, the reason for the delay is that there has to be a gap of at least 14 days between the rejection of the convicts’ mercy petitions. Standing counsel for the Delhi government, Rahul Mehra made this point in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, and it was reiterated by Vrinda Grover, who represented Singh in the Sessions Court on Thursday.

This time period was specified by the Supreme Court in the 2013 Shatrughan Chauhan case, which said that this time is needed to allow the prisoner to mentally prepare themselves for the execution, settle their affairs and meet family members. The Delhi Jail Manual 2018 acknowledges this decision of the Supreme Court in Rule 858.