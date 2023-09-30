ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Manipur Man Arrested for Conspiring With Foreign Terror Groups Against India

The NIA said that the accused was collaborating with Bangladesh & Myanmar-based terror groups against India.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Manipur Man Arrested for Conspiring With Foreign Terror Groups Against India
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, 30 September, arrested an individual from Manipur in a case related to an alleged transnational conspiracy by Bangladesh and Myanmar-based terror outfits to "wage war" against the Indian government by exploiting the unrest in the violence-hit state.

The accused, identified as Seiminlun Gangte, was nabbed from Manipur's Churachandpur and has been brought to New Delhi – where he will appear before a jurisdictional court.

According to the NIA, certain terror groups in Bangladesh and Myanmar have been collaborating with "militant leaders" in India to indulge in acts of violence and thereby sow divisions between different ethnic groups.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
"For this purpose, the aforementioned leadership have been providing funds to procure arms, ammunition and other types of terrorist hardware which are being sourced both, from across the border, as well as from other terrorist outfits active in North Eastern States of India to stoke the current ethnic strife in Manipur," the NIA said.

The arrest gains significance in the backdrop of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement between Kuki armed outfits, the Indian government, and the Manipur government. According to the agreement, insurgents are supposed to stay in designated camps and their weapons kept in government-controlled storage facilities.

However, there are allegations that some insurgent groups which are signatories of the SoO have been playing a part in fueling the Manipur conflict.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Manipur Violence 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×