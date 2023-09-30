Manipur Man Arrested for Conspiring With Foreign Terror Groups Against India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, 30 September, arrested an individual from Manipur in a case related to an alleged transnational conspiracy by Bangladesh and Myanmar-based terror outfits to "wage war" against the Indian government by exploiting the unrest in the violence-hit state.

The accused, identified as Seiminlun Gangte, was nabbed from Manipur's Churachandpur and has been brought to New Delhi – where he will appear before a jurisdictional court.

According to the NIA, certain terror groups in Bangladesh and Myanmar have been collaborating with "militant leaders" in India to indulge in acts of violence and thereby sow divisions between different ethnic groups.