NIA Raids Noida Residence of Dr Rowena, Hany Babu’s Partner

Days after it arrested Delhi University Associate Professor Dr Hany Babu MT over allegations of his involvement in the Elgar Parishad case, the National Investigation Agency on Sunday, 2 August, raided the residence of Dr Babu’s partner and Miranda House Professor Dr Jenny Rowena as part of investigations into the case, reported The Wire.

According to the report, the NIA team comprising eight men and two women showed up at Dr Rowena’s Noida residence around 7:30 in the morning and only left after 11 am.