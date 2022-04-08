NIA Raids 11 Places in Jammu and Kashmir Over Case Related to TRF Activities
Active militant Basit Ahmad Dar's house was searched, against whom NIA recently announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, 7 April, carried out raids at 11 places in the Kashmir Valley in connection with a case related to the activities of 'The Resistance Front' (TRF) – a front outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said.
"The NIA conducted searches at 11 places today including 6 locations in district Srinagar, 2 in Baramulla, and one each in Awantipora (Pulwama), Budgam and Kulgam," an official said.
The locations searched include the house of active militant Basit Ahmad Dar against whom the NIA recently announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh.
The case relates to the activities of TRF, and its self-styled commander, Sajjad Gul, who has been actively radicalising, motivating, and recruiting the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Gul, along with his other associate commanders of LeT based in Pakistan, has been recruiting individuals as overground workers to do reconnaissance of pre-determined targets, coordinating and transporting weapons to support LeT and TRF," an official said.
Various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices, documents etc. have been seized during the searches conducted on Thursday.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
