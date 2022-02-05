LeT Militant Involved in Killing of Police Constable Shot Dead in J&K
Two militants belonging to The Resistance Front, a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, were killed in Srinagar.
Two militants belonging to the terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday, 5 February.
The militants were killed during an encounter that was launched in the Zakura region of Srinagar in the wee hours of Friday.
As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, one of the killed militants, Ikhlaq Hajam, was involved in the recent killing of Police Head Constable Ali Mohammed Ganie at Hassanpora in Anantnag on 29 January.
"Two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag. Incriminating materials including 02 pistols recovered."Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Kashmir Police
Incriminating material, including two pistols, were recovered from the militants.
Head Constable Ali Mohammed Ganie, posted at Kulgam Police Station, was shot dead by militants near his residence in Tabala area of Anantnag's Bijbehara on 29 January, following which he was rushed to the hospital. However, he died on the way to hospital due to his injuries.
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and party Vice President Omar Abdullah had condemned the killing of the policeman.
