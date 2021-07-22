Before Dainik Bhaskar, These News Outlets Saw Raids Under Modi Govt

The Enforcement Directorate in February 2021 had carried out raids at the premises of many officials and journalists working with NewsClick.in, an independent, Delhi-based media platform for several days.

The searches started around 10 am. An officer outside the NewsClick office, who refused to disclose his name, had stated that this was ‘just a routine check’, as per Newslaundry.

However, the ED was allegedly probing a money laundering case for taking foreign funding from some dubious companies abroad.