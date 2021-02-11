ED Raid at NewsClick’s Delhi Office, Owner’s Home Ends After 48 Hr

Newclick put out an editorial about the raids saying, “During the raid, NewsClick has cooperated with the officials and will continue to do so. If the ED and the government are truthful and follow the course of law, no wrongdoing will be found and this unfortunate event will be closed. NewsClick has nothing to hide”

The statement added, “It has become a routine practice with the present government to deploy government-controlled agencies to deal with all those who disagree with and criticise the government.”

“The whole panoply of the legal instruments available with the government have been deployed for such politically motivated coercive actions, including filing cases of sedition, defamation, harming harmony, breach of peace, etc,” it said.