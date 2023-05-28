Watch Live | New Parliament Inauguration: PM Modi Places 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha

India on Sunday, 27 May, got a new Parliament building with Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicking off the inauguration ceremony by performing a pooja in the premises, following which he placed the Sengol in the new Lok Sabha chamber.

The inauguration ceremony began with a havan performed by PM Modi following which the Sengol, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims to be the symbol of transfer of power from the British in 1947, was placed in the Lok Sabha.