Watch Live | New Parliament Inauguration: PM Modi Places 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha

New Parliament Building Inauguration | Watch the ceremony LIVE:
India on Sunday, 27 May, got a new Parliament building with Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicking off the inauguration ceremony by performing a pooja in the premises, following which he placed the Sengol in the new Lok Sabha chamber.
The inauguration ceremony began with a havan performed by PM Modi following which the Sengol, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims to be the symbol of transfer of power from the British in 1947, was placed in the Lok Sabha.
The building is being inaugurated by PM Modi even as 21 Opposition parties, including the Congress, have decided to boycott the ceremony citing no invitation to President Droupadi Murmu.
Here's a glimpse of the new Parliament building in a video voiced by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan:
Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar and Jitendra Singh along with chief ministers of several states and BJP president J P Nadda are present at the ceremony.
The new parliament building boasts a seating capacity for 888 MPs in the Lok Sabha, up from the old 552 seats and seating capacity for up to 384 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, up from the old 245 seats.
The new Lok Sabha is also approximately three times the size of the old Lok Sabha with its design inspired by the peacock.
The new Rajya Sabha is themed after a lotus, India's national flower.
The construction of the new parliament building has utilized 26,045 metric tons of steel, 63,807 metric tons of cement, and 9,689 metric tons of fly ash.
'Proud Moment for India': Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the inauguration of the new Parliament is a proud moment for India.
"It is a proud moment for all of us today that after Independence, the world's oldest and largest democracy is getting a new Parliament that is made in the country," he told news agency ANI.
'Historic Day': Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the new Parliament is a symbol of self-respect for 142 crore Indians.
"Today is a historic day for the countrymen because on this day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hand over the new Parliament House to the country," he told news agency ANI.
Prayers of All Faiths Being Performed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in prayers of all faiths after placing the Sengol in new Lok Sabha chamber.