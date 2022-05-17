India Reports Decline in COVID Infections With 1,569 New Cases and 19 Deaths
On Tuesday morning, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 191.48 crore, achieved via 2,39,87,395 sessions.
At 1,569 fresh COVID-19 cases, India reported a decline in a span of 24 hours against the previous day's count of 2,202, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, 17 May. In the same period, the country reported 19 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,260.
The active caseload of the country has also marginally declined to 16,400 cases, accounting for 0.04 percent of the country's total positive cases.
The recovery of 2,467 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,84,710. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 percent.
Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has also reported a decline at 0.44 percent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.59 per cent.
Also in the same period, a total of 3,57,484 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to 84.44 crore.
Over 3.19 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of COVID-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.
