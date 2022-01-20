Gender Gap Persists in COVID Vaccination Drive: More Men Get Jabbed in Metros

Only 954 women received a dose of vaccine against coronavirus for every 1,000 men who received the same, showed data from CoWin platform, revealing the continuing gender gap in the inoculation programme, reported The Indian Express.

However, this is a slight improvement from six months earlier, when in June 2021, 870 women were getting vaccinated for every 1,000 men receiving the jab. The ratio in June was lower than India's overall sex ratio 940:1000.