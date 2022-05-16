COVID-19: In Slight Decline, India Reports 2,202 New Cases & 27 Deaths
India on Monday, 16 May, reported a decline in COVID-19 cases with 2,202 fresh infections and 27 deaths.
The tally of active cases in the country has dipped to 17,317, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.59 percent, as per data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
On Sunday, 2,858 new coronavirus cases were recorded.
Meanwhile, Delhi, which had been noting a surge in cases last week, also saw a dip in cases, with 613 new infections detected on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the second Global COVID Virtual Summit last week, said, "We must build a resilient global supply chain and enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines. WTO rules need to be more flexible. WHO must be reformed and strengthened to build a more resilient global health security architecture."
The aim of the summit, hosted by United States President Joe Biden, was to initiate new actions to address the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and create a stronger global health security architecture, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
