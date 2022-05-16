ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19: In Slight Decline, India Reports 2,202 New Cases & 27 Deaths

Delhi, which had been noting a surge in cases last week, also saw a dip in cases, with 613 new infections on Sunday.

The Quint
Published
Coronavirus
1 min read
COVID-19: In Slight Decline, India Reports 2,202 New Cases & 27 Deaths
i

India on Monday, 16 May, reported a decline in COVID-19 cases with 2,202 fresh infections and 27 deaths.

The tally of active cases in the country has dipped to 17,317, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.59 percent, as per data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Sunday, 2,858 new coronavirus cases were recorded.

Meanwhile, Delhi, which had been noting a surge in cases last week, also saw a dip in cases, with 613 new infections detected on Sunday.

Also Read

Protests, Cricket Matches, COVID-19: How Sedition Law Has Been Used Since 2010

Protests, Cricket Matches, COVID-19: How Sedition Law Has Been Used Since 2010
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the second Global COVID Virtual Summit last week, said, "We must build a resilient global supply chain and enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines. WTO rules need to be more flexible. WHO must be reformed and strengthened to build a more resilient global health security architecture."

The aim of the summit, hosted by United States President Joe Biden, was to initiate new actions to address the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and create a stronger global health security architecture, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Also Read

North Korea Confirms First COVID-19 Deaths, Day After Admitting Outbreak

North Korea Confirms First COVID-19 Deaths, Day After Admitting Outbreak

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×