COVID-19: In Slight Decline, India Reports 2,202 New Cases & 27 Deaths

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the second Global COVID Virtual Summit last week, said, "We must build a resilient global supply chain and enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines. WTO rules need to be more flexible. WHO must be reformed and strengthened to build a more resilient global health security architecture."

The aim of the summit, hosted by United States President Joe Biden, was to initiate new actions to address the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and create a stronger global health security architecture, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.