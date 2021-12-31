NEET Row: FORDA Prez Says Doctors Strike To Be Called Off At 12 PM Today
Dr Manish said that the decision was taken as patients were suffering, and many surgeries had been deferred.
The president of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), Dr Manish, has said that they are calling off their strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling at 12 pm on Friday, 31 December.
Members of the medical fraternity have been protesting against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and the police crackdown on the doctors' agitation in Delhi on Monday, 27 December.
"We had a meeting with Joint CP last night. Withdrawal of FIR process started (in connection with ITO protest). After 12 pm today we'll call off our strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
He further said that patients were suffering, and many surgeries had been deferred. Considering the situation, the doctors would be calling off their strike, he added.
On Thursday, Dr Manish had said:
"We want the doctors not to protest at different places. So all the resident doctors have decided to protest at Lady Hardinge Medical College. We want an apology from the Delhi Police for misbehaviour with our doctors and withdrawal of FIRs."
The Resident Doctors' Association of Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital had also said that its members were "resuming services completely" following assurances from senior officials of Union Health Ministry and Delhi Police over the FIR and counselling issue, ANI reported.
Background
Several Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) had called for a complete shutdown of all medical services across the country from Wednesday, 29 December, as the doctors' strike launched in the national capital went pan-India.
The protesting resident doctors employed at state and centre-run government hospitals had been detained by the Delhi Police on Monday, 27 December, after which FORDA had announced "a complete shutdown of all healthcare institutions today onwards."
In a letter, Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) condemned the police action, and called for a complete suspension of services across the country from Wednesday.
Earlier, in a statement condemning police action, FORDA claimed "police brutality" and called it a "Black day in the history of the medical fraternity".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.