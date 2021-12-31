NEET Row: FORDA Prez Says Doctors Strike To Be Called Off At 12 PM Today

The president of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), Dr Manish, has said that they are calling off their strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling at 12 pm on Friday, 31 December.

Members of the medical fraternity have been protesting against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and the police crackdown on the doctors' agitation in Delhi on Monday, 27 December.

"We had a meeting with Joint CP last night. Withdrawal of FIR process started (in connection with ITO protest). After 12 pm today we'll call off our strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

He further said that patients were suffering, and many surgeries had been deferred. Considering the situation, the doctors would be calling off their strike, he added.