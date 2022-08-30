'People Not Afraid of Law': UP, MP Register 20 Daily Cases of Dalit Atrocities

"People are becoming more aware about the law. And so, more people are seeking legal refuge by reporting their experience when they are discriminated against," Rajasthan-based human rights activist Bhanwar Meghwanshi tells The Quint.

"However, it also means that atrocities are increasing, and more people are being subjected to discrimination, harassment, and even physical and verbal abuse," he adds.

According to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Madhya Pradesh registered the highest rate of crime against Scheduled Castes in 2021 with 63.6 cases per 1 lakh population. Rajasthan followed closely with 61.6 cases per 100,000 population. In Rajasthan, 7,524 cases were registered in 2021, while 7,214 cases were registered in Madhya Pradesh the same year.