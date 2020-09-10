By Arresting Rhea Chakraborty, Is NCB Working Outside Its Mandate?

Earlier this week, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s partner Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case related to his death. The 34-year-old actor was arrested under Sections 27A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The arrest came days after the NCB filed a criminal case against Chakraborty and three of her acquaintances – including her brother Showik Chakraborty – under Sections of the NDPS Act, claiming proof about consumption of banned substances.

As her arrest by the NCB occupies space in media debates, here’s a lowdown of the agency’s role and track record and a look at whether it is stepping outside its mandate with the arrest of Chakraborty.