Glamour, Raves & Sandalwood: Decoding Bengaluru’s Drug Racket

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police, as part of its investigation into an alleged drug racket, has arrested 13 people including two actors – Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana – from the Kannada film industry, also known as ‘Sandalwood’.

According to the CCB, those arrested in the case are part of a network of people that organised parties in hotels, pubs, resorts and farmhouses. At these parties, drugs sourced from various parts of the country were supplied to the guests.

Here is how the alleged drug racket case in Bengaluru has unfolded so far.

