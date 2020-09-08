Rhea Arrested by NCB in Drug Probe Link to Sushant Rajput Case

Reacting to the decision Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "Travesty of Justice. Three Central agencies hounding a single woman, just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years under the care of five leading psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of Illegally administered medicines".

Maneshinde's statement refers to the conversation between Sushant and his sister Priyanka that had surfaced some time back. Priyanka had reportedly recommended medicines for anxiety to her brother and had even arranged for a prescription. Based on this chat, an FIR has been filed by Mumbai Police against Sushant's sister Priyanka, Dr Tarun Kumar and others on a complaint by Rhea. Priyanka and Meetu Singh have been charged with forgery, abetment to suicide among others.