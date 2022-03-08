Naveen’s Body Will Be Brought Back Once Shelling Stops in Ukraine: Karnataka CM

Informing about Naveen Shekharappa, the MBBS student who died during shelling in Ukraine, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar has informed us that Naveen's body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary in Ukraine. His body will be brought to India once shelling stops there."

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was standing in a queue to buy groceries at a supermarket in Kharkiv when Russian shelling began in the city on the morning of 1 March.

The 21-year-old Indian student lost his life in a bomb attack that targeted to the Governor's House in the city.