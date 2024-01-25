National Voters' Day 2024: Theme, History & Significance

India is a democratic country and hence every citizen has the basic right to vote. Citizens have the right to select their leader to whomever they think is capable of leading the nation, solving the problems of common people, bringing about change, etc. National Voters Day is a significant root of India as the future of the country lies in the leader that we choose.

If the citizens do not come forward and choose the right leader then the progress and development of their own country will be hampered and will also affect the people of the country. It is the leader of the country who decides various basic big projects and several things. If the basic system is not developed properly, it may lead to under construction of roads, electricity connection problems, etc. Hence, through this day youth is encouraged to participate and build a strong network for the coming generation who will make sure to cast their votes without fail.

This year, the Hon’ble President of India, Draupadi Murmu will present the National Awards for the year 2023. National Awards for the Best Electoral Practices for the year 2023-24 will be conferred on State and District level officers to mark the occasion. Awards are conferred for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections in various spheres including IT initiatives, Security Management, Election Management, Accessible Elections, and contribution to the field of voter awareness and outreach.