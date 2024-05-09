National Technology Day India 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Quotes

National Technology Day is celebrated annually in India on 11 May. This day is dedicated to recognizing the contributions of innovators, scientists, and engineers, and to promoting scientific and technological innovation in the country. The day was first established in 1998 to commemorate the successful nuclear test at Pokharan. This test was a significant milestone in India's technological advancement, and it paved the way for the country to acquire a leading position in the field of nuclear weapons technology.
The National Technology Day celebrations are organized by a number of organizations, including the Government of India, National Council for Science & Technology Communication, the Department of Science & Technology, Various NGOs, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, and the Science Centres. Let us read the National Technology Day in India 2024 date, theme, history, significance, activities, quotes, and more below.
National Technology Day 2024 Date
This year, National Technology Day will be celebrated in India on Saturday, 11 May 2024.
National Technology Day 2024 Theme
The theme of National Technology Day 2024 has not been announced yet. However, like every year the day will be recognized to embrace the advancements of India in the field of science and technology.
History of National Technology Day
The history of National Technology Day in India dates back to 1998, when Indian Army conducted five nuclear bomb tests (Pokhran- II) in Rajasthan under the surveillance of the then Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The The Pokhran - II was lead by the Missile Man of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. India was entitled as the sixth nuclear country after the huge success of Pokhran Test.
To celebrate the accomplishment of India in the field of nuclear science, Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared 11 May as National Technology Day. The first National Technology Day was observed on 11 May 1999. Pokhran nuclear tests were a significant milestone in India’s efforts to achieve technological advancement and pave the way for future developments in the field.
Let us check out National Technology Day 2024 date, theme, history, significance, activities, quotes, and more below.
Significance of National Technology Day: Why is it Celebrated?
National Technology Day is celebrated in India every year on 11 May. This day is dedicated to recognizing the country’s technological achievements and honoring the contributions of professionals working in the field. The National Technology Day holds huge significance in India as it celebrates the country's achievements in science and technology. It also provides an opportunity to promote scientific education and foster a strong interest in technology among all sections of society. This day is undoubtedly a catalyst for growth and a testament to India's prowess in technological innovation.
According to astec.assam.gov.in, " On the 11th May the National Technology Day is celebrated annually to commemorate technological breakthroughs which included mastering of the nuclear weapons technology through a series of controlled tests at Pokharan, test firing of the indigenously developed Trishul missile and test flight of the indigenous aircraft Hansa-3. These diverse and significant achievements on a single day, in a way, indicated the resurgence of Indian Technology."
National Technology Day 2024 Activities
Various National Technology Day activities are organized and performed on National Technology Day of India to promote scientific and technological awareness among all sections of society, including lectures, workshops, seminars, debates, symposia, slide/film shows, radio/TV programmes, cultural events, and more. These activities are aimed at popularizing technology and promoting a scientific and technological mindset among young generations.
National Technology Day Quotes
One machine can do the work of fifty ordinary men. No machine can do the work of one extraordinary man. [Elbert Hubbard].
Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic. [Arthur C. Clarke].
Technological progress has merely provided us with more efficient means for going backwards. [Aldous Huxley]
The real problem is not whether machines think but whether men do. [B. F. Skinner].
Technology is a gift of God. After the gift of life it is perhaps the greatest of God's gifts. It is the mother of civilizations, of arts and of sciences. [Freeman Dyson].
Technology gives us power, but it does not and cannot tell us how to use that power. Thanks to technology, we can instantly communicate across the world, but it still doesn't help us know what to say. [Jonathan Sacks].
If we continue to develop our technology without wisdom or prudence, our servant may prove to be our executioner. [Omar N. Bradley].
Our technological powers increase, but the side effects and potential hazards also escalate. [Alvin Toffler].
Technology is the knack of so arranging the world that we don't have to experience it. [Max Frisch].
The march of science and technology does not imply growing intellectual complexity in the lives of most people. It often means the opposite. [Thomas Sowell].
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)