National Technology Day India 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Quotes

National Technology Day is celebrated annually in India on 11 May. This day is dedicated to recognizing the contributions of innovators, scientists, and engineers, and to promoting scientific and technological innovation in the country. The day was first established in 1998 to commemorate the successful nuclear test at Pokharan. This test was a significant milestone in India's technological advancement, and it paved the way for the country to acquire a leading position in the field of nuclear weapons technology.

The National Technology Day celebrations are organized by a number of organizations, including the Government of India, National Council for Science & Technology Communication, the Department of Science & Technology, Various NGOs, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, and the Science Centres. Let us read the National Technology Day in India 2024 date, theme, history, significance, activities, quotes, and more below.