National Technology Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Wishes, and Posters to Share

National Technology Day is celebrated every year on 11 May and this year also Indians will be celebrating the day with full zest and enthusiasm. This day is observed to recognise and celebrate the importance of engineers, researchers, and tech giants in the field of technology. This day was established by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former prime minister of India to celebrate the Pokhran nuclear test. It was in the year in 1999 that the National Technology Day was coined.

It is an important celebration for the country because India has achieved so much due to the tremendous contribution of the advancements in technology that helped it witness skyrocketed growth.

It also helps us as a country to acknowledge the efforts of the Indian engineers and scientists. The very first national technology day was organized by the Council for Technology Development in the presence of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Share the theme, quotes, and wishes on the occasion of National Technology Day 2023.