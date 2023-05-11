ADVERTISEMENT

National Technology Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Wishes, and Posters to Share

National technology day is celebrated on 11 May every year. Share the quotes, images, posters with friends and more

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
2 min read
National Technology Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Wishes, and Posters to Share
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

National Technology Day is celebrated every year on 11 May and this year also Indians will be celebrating the day with full zest and enthusiasm. This day is observed to recognise and celebrate the importance of engineers, researchers, and tech giants in the field of technology. This day was established by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former prime minister of India to celebrate the Pokhran nuclear test. It was in the year in 1999 that the National Technology Day was coined.

It is an important celebration for the country because India has achieved so much due to the tremendous contribution of the advancements in technology that helped it witness skyrocketed growth.

It also helps us as a country to acknowledge the efforts of the Indian engineers and scientists. The very first national technology day was organized by the Council for Technology Development in the presence of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Share the theme, quotes, and wishes on the occasion of National Technology Day 2023.

Also Read

International Firefighters' Day 2023 Wishes, Quotes, and Images for Tribute

International Firefighters' Day 2023 Wishes, Quotes, and Images for Tribute
ADVERTISEMENT

National Technology Day: Theme 2023

The National Technology Day is celebrated with different theme every year. For 2023, the theme is 'School to Startups-Igniting Young Minds to Innovate.'

National Technology Day: Images & Posters

National Technology Day 2023 image

(Image: iStock)

National Technology Day 2023 poster

(Image: iStock)

National Technology Day 2023 status

(Image: iStock)

National Technology Day: Quotes & Wishes

  1. Technology is anything that wasn’t around when you were born. - Alan Kay (Computer Scientist)

  2. Any sufficiently advanced technology is equivalent to magic. - Arthur C. Clarke (Author)

  3. Just because something doesn’t do what you planned it to do doesn’t mean it’s useless. - Thomas Edison (Inventor)

  4. One machine can do the work of fifty ordinary men.  No machine can do the work of one extraordinary man. - Elbert Hubbard (Author)

  5. Technology made large populations possible; large populations now make technology indispensable. - Joseph Krutch (Writer)

Also Read

International Labour Day 2023: History, Significance, Quotes, and Facts

International Labour Day 2023: History, Significance, Quotes, and Facts

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×