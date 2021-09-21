Narendra Giri Case: Suicide Note Says Disciple Was Planning to Share Morphed Pic

According to police, a seven-page suicide note was also recovered from the spot. Narendra Giri, in his suicide note, which is yet to be forensically examined, has allegedly blamed Anand Giri, Aadya Prasad Tiwari, priest at Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj, and his son Sandeep Tiwari. The suicide note also has details of the "will" of deceased Narendra Giri.

Nirbhaya Dwivedi, a disciple of Narendra Giri, claimed his deceased guru made a suicide video using his mobile, which is now in police possession as a part of the evidence in the case. Police is yet to officially comment on the matter.