Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta 17 January 2023 Result Out

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad has released the result for Dear Teesta Morning lottery, which is released every Tuesday.

The result for today, 17 January 2023 was declared at 1 pm on the official website of Nagaland Lottery at nagalandlotteries.com. People who participated in the lottery Sambad draw can download the PDF result from the official website at 1 PM.

The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the Nagaland Sambad lottery results every day on the above-mentioned website and the participants get access to the full PDF results.

Here are the details and steps to check and download the Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Teesta Morning result: