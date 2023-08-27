The Muzaffarnagar school where the teacher Tripta Tyagi got students to slap a Muslim classmate of theirs days ago, has been sent a notice by the education department, stating that it doesn't meet the regulatory standards.

"An inquiry has been done into Neha Public School in Shahpur, Muzaffarnagar and we have found that the school does not meet the regulatory standards and required criteria for certification. Thus we have sent a notice to the school and departmental action has been taken," Shubham Shukla, Basic Shiksha Adhikari, said.

Since the video went viral, the school hasn't been functioning.

Meanwhile, police has been stationed at the house of the Muslim student who was slapped by his classmates on direction of the teacher.

The accused teacher Tripta Tyagi, who is also the principal of the Neha Public School in Muzaffarnagar, was seen on video asking students to slap the 7-year-old Muslim boy.