Mundka Fire: North Delhi Municipal Corporation Suspends 3 for Laxity in Duty

After the massive Mundka fire in the national capital that claimed at least 27 lives, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) suspended three employees for negligence from the Narela zone on Tuesday, 17 May.

The cause of the fire was reported to be a short circuit in the generator on the first floor that led to a blast.

Licensing Inspector Sandeep Kaushik, Section Officer of General Branch SK Sharma, and Section Officer of House Tax Department BR Meena were suspended, an official statement read, news agency PTI reported.