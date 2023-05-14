Mundka Fire: A Year On, Village Still Grieves Loss of Wives, Mothers & Sisters

Meera Devi, mother of Nisha Kumari (19), spoke about how Nisha’s death left a huge vacuum in their home. She said, “Sometimes when I do not get sleep at night, I think about her. I feel like my daughter never left, I feel like she is still alive.”

Besides taking care of her six siblings, Nisha was the sole breadwinner at home. Her father takes up odd jobs. Meera Devi said, “She saw that her younger siblings were struggling for food. That is why she left school after completing Class 8. She then took up the job at the factory.”

Most of the victims of the fire were women and some were sole breadwinners in their homes. Santosh said, “In the morning, I make food for the children... At night, I come back and cook for them too. It makes a huge difference. I do not have the support.” He works as a daily wage labourer.

Meanwhile, in Mushrat’s family, her eldest daughter has to take up household chores, which is why she is unable to attend school on many days.

Md Imtiaz, Mushrat’s brother said: