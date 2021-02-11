Munawar Faruqui Case: Why Are Four Co-Accused Still Behind Bars?

Sadaqat Khan, who, according to The Indian Express, is a Mumbai-based civil contractor, had known Munawar for a while. He was in Indore visiting his ailing grandmother around the time Munawar had a show at the city’s Munrow Cafe.

Quoting his family members, the report says, "He had nothing to do with the show, nor did he crack any jokes. He was arrested from court the next day when he had gone to meet Munawar."

Khan's first bail plea was opposed by the Tukoganj Police who claimed that he had been organising similar standup shows for Faruqui and they have registered various complaints against him.

Khan's second bail plea was rejected by the District and Sessions court in Indore on 9 February by Additional Sessions Judge Yatindra Kumar Guru.

As per Live Law, the judge noted that there had been no change in circumstances after his first bail plea was rejected. Therefore, if his second bail application was allowed, it would amount to a 'review' of the previous order, which is not allowed in criminal law.

Even the judge said that since Faruqui had been granted interim bail, the benefit of parity cannot be extended to Khan for his regular bail.