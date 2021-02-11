Munawar Case: Indore Court Rejects Sadakat Khan’s 2nd Bail Plea

The Indore District and Sessions Court on Tuesday, 9 February, rejected the bail plea of Sadakat Khan, who had moved the court seeking bail on the basis of parity (similar situation) after the co-accused in the case, comedian Munawar Faruqui, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on 5 February, reported PTI.

Judge Yatindra Kumar Guru rejected Khan’s bail application, submitted by Advocate Suresh Kumar Verma, and cited SC rulings of Satpal Singh v. State of Punjab and Rukmani v. State of Jharkhand, saying that granting bail will not be justified by law, noted Bar and Bench.

Advocate Verma presented the 5 February SC order, adding that Khan should get bail on “the basis of judicial parity", quoted PTI.