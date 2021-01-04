No Video Proof To Show Munawar Faruqui Insulted Hindu Gods: Police

Agnes wrote that Munawar didn't even start performing when the person took over the stage. "But in reality, he made no derogatory remarks at all, his jokes neither made fun of the Hindu faith nor Islam. Munawar very politely, in soft-spoken manner clarified that he never had the intention to hurt anyone and invited them to sit along and watch his show. The situation was well handled by Munawar. The 'friends' crowd dispersed, few men stayed back".

Agnes added that Munawar's set was about him travelling to Delhi to attend a friend's wedding and he never targeted any religion. She also wrote that the comedian had barely performed for five minutes when the 'friends/goons' gathered outside and the show had to be cancelled as the owner backed out.

She ended her message by reiterating that no 'derogatory comments' were made by Munawar Faruqui.

As per a report by NDTV, the case against Faruqui was filed on a complaint by Eklavya Gaur, son of a BJP MLA and convenor of the Hind Rakshak Sangathan.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)