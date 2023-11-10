ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Three Dead, Several Injured After SUV Hits Vehicles on Mumbai's Worli Sea Link

The accident took place at a toll plaza on the city's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Video Producer/Editor: Divya Uppal

A car crash involving six vehicles has claimed the lives of three people in Mumbai on Thursday night, 9 November.

Details: The accident took place at a toll plaza on the city's Bandra-Worli Sea Link, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

  • "Today around 10:15 pm, a vehicle was going north from Worli towards Bandra, 100 meters before the toll plaza on sea link, and it collided with a vehicle," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Mumbai-Zone 9) Krishnakant Upadhyay was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

  • "After colliding the car sped up and hit 2-3 vehicles at the toll plaza. A total of 6 vehicles have been hit in this incident," he added.

The toll: Around 12 people were injured in the road accident, of which two are in critical condition, according to the DCP.

The accused who was behind the wheel of the SUV has reportedly been arrested.

  • A case has been registered under section 304(2) (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Of note:

Meanwhile, another accident was reported from Buldhana district in Maharashtra on Thursday.

  • A truck collided with a private Mumbai-Nagpur bus on the Samruddhi Expressway in the district.

  • Two people were killed in the incident.

Topics:  Mumbai   Road Accident   road accidents 

