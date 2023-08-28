Malu had taken charge as the Director of the Kuber Group in 1993. Kuber Group was founded by his father Mul Chand Malu in 1985 and dealt in Kuber Khaini and other tobacco products. According to the group’s website, the conglomerate is “rapidly growing”, “multi-diversified,” and has a turnover of approximately thousands of crores.

The group’s website calls Malu “a keen planner, strategist and implementer with deftness.”