“The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the Nuh Police is going through CCTV footage in a bid to ascertain who was behind the wheel that day,” a police official told The Quint on Tuesday, 29 August, regarding the Rolls-Royce car crash involving Kuber Group Director Vikas Malu that took place on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway last week.

On 22 August, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, reportedly speeding at 230 kmph, rammed into an oil tank truck near Umri village in Haryana’s Nuh, killing the truck driver and his helper, and injuring the three occupants of the luxury car, including Malu.