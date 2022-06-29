Kurla Building Collapse: Mumbai Police Registers Case Against Some Flat Owners

Mumbai police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against some flat owners and others in connection with the collapse of a building in suburban Kurla that killed 19 persons and injured 15 others, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident had occurred around Monday midnight in the ground-plus three-storey building at Naik Nagar Co-operative Housing Society, he said.

Although the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had declared the building as dangerous to live in, some flat owners, including Rajni Rathod, Kishore Chavan, Balkrishna Rathod and Dilip Vishwas, rented the flats to tenants, he said, adding that they were booked.