Mumbai's Adult Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19, Civic Body Says

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said on Tuesday, 5 April, that the city's entire population above the age of 18 years had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

BMC chief Mangala Gomare confirmed the milestone, which was achieved around 14 months after the vaccination programme against COVID-19 began in India.

The BMC also stated that as on Tuesday, it had administered 92,42,888 second doses as against the initial goal of 92,36,500.

"So far, 1,02,96,917 first doses have been administered in the 18-plus segment, achieving 111 percent vaccination of this age group. In the 12-plus population, the city has achieved 93 percent vaccination," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.