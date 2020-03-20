With Masks, Soap & Low Turnout, Mumbai Bagh Protest Continues

With four deaths and 223 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, Shaheen Bagh-inspired sit-in protest led by women in Mumbai has decided to continue the protest, albeit with fewer people and more precautions.

“We'll take utmost measure to stop corona and requested people who have severe disease, senior citizens, mother's with their under age kids not to come for mumbai Bagh protest (sic),” said the organisers, in a statement.