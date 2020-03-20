With Masks, Soap & Low Turnout, Mumbai Bagh Protest Continues
With four deaths and 223 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, Shaheen Bagh-inspired sit-in protest led by women in Mumbai has decided to continue the protest, albeit with fewer people and more precautions.
“We'll take utmost measure to stop corona and requested people who have severe disease, senior citizens, mother's with their under age kids not to come for mumbai Bagh protest (sic),” said the organisers, in a statement.
However, this does not curtail the spread of coronavirus. If, say, a young person infected with COVID-19, not exhibiting symptoms, participates in the protest, they may infect others, especially the elderly and those with low immunity.
Epidemiologists have been talking about the need to ‘flatten’ the curve of the virus as it spreads across the world in order to avoid a high jump in numbers. This flattening will delay the peak and spread it out. This delay will give us more time to develop vaccines and figure out treatment options.
Since India is still in its initial phase of the epidemic, timely intervention can perhaps help achieve this.
Rubaid Ali Bhojani, organiser of Mumbai Bagh protest told The Quint, “We have also made some provisions for hand wash in the washrooms near the protest site. Our volunteers are standing at the entry points of the protest site with hand sanitizers and masks. We also have an in-house team of doctors who are conducting medical check ups. We have requested BMC officials to help us sanitise the place too.
When asked if they are planning to call off the protest, Ali says:
Meanwhile, at other protest sites near Mumbai in Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Mumbra, the sit-in is continuing with only five people till 31 March.
Samvidhan Bachao Sangharsh Sameti released a statement saying, “Request to all mothers and sisters to support Us & Government in the current situation to prevent spread of Corona disease to keep Nation healthy (sic).”
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)