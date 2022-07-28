'Rashtrapatni', Ruckus, Ad Expenditure: 10 Updates from Monsoon Session Day 9

The ninth day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament on Thursday, 28 July, witnessed frequent adjournments amid ruckus created by MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding an apology from Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for addressing President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' on Wednesday, 27 July.

Chowdhury, however, replied that his remark was a 'mistake'.

"I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her and apologise. They can hang me if they want," he said.