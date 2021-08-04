Mizoram, Assam Representatives To Meet To Discuss Border Issues

Amid the ongoing tussle between Assam and Mizoram over their border, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Wednesday, 4 August, took to Twitter to announce that representatives from both the governments will meet on Thursday, 5 August, to work towards a solution for the matter.

"Tomorrow (5 August) representatives from #Assam government led by senior minister will meet representatives of #Mizoram government led by senior minister. I am sure important steps will be achieved for the solution of the border problem," he stated.