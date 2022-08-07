Missing Poster Helps Reunite Girl Kidnapped 9 Years Ago With Her Family

On 22 January 2013, a seven-year-old girl went missing after leaving for school in Mumbai's Andheri neighbourhood. Nine years later, she has finally been reunited with her family with the help of a missing poster's digital copy.

The seven-year-old was reportedly approached by a person named Henry Joseph D'Souza, who allegedly offered her edibles and abducted her. The accused, who has been arrested by the police, said that he kidnapped her because he didn't have any children of his own back then.