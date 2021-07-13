Sunderbans: Surviving Cyclones & Trafficking, To Be Killed By Stigma & Apathy

“This is a simple issue of mental health. Protima was being counseled by our team as are all survivors that we work with. But the stigma they have to face every single day is real. In many cases they’re shamed for being in the flesh trade and are made to believe that their lives have no meaning anymore”, she says.

She also offers an explanation as to why Protima’s family where largely clueless about what had happened to her after she disappeared.

“In many cases we do not tell the family that their child was sold into the sex trade. We’ve seen families disown or harass their daughters. In the event that we do tell them, we are careful about which details to divulge. It is important to remember that in small villages, personal details don’t remain personal. The stigma soon becomes all-pervasive”, says Shubhashree.

Kakoli, who also works with GGKB, and was personally involved in Protima’s case, says that it is also difficult to follow due legal procedure in such cases.

“Initially the family files a missing person complaint. Then when the girls are rescued, they are told by authorities and those around them to hide the truth and not talk about what actually happened to them. They’re told that if they identify as trafficking victims, they will be held in shelter homes all their lives”, says Kakoli.

“In Protima’s case too, there was no mention of trafficking in the final FIR. It was registered as a case of kidnapping”, she adds.

However, both Shubhashree and Kakoli show various documents – applications that Protima has written for various kind of administrative help- in which he calls herself a survivor of human trafficking.

Shubhashree also points out that inspite of this being a case of trafficking, not one governmental anti-trafficking unit was involved or investigating the case, as is the norm. The case was still being investigated by the police, who are now looking to arrest the accused on charges of cyber crime.

The Quint tried to reach officials at the Dholaghat Police Station, where the case has been registered, but did not receive a response. In a report by the Anandabazar Patrika, filed a day after Protima's suicide, the police have claimed that Protima had "run away with her lover" and was then brought back. She had ended the relationship, but the boy wanted her to continue, which is why he spread the obscene photos, the report said.

Protima’s family, not aware of the law or the legalese, find it astounding that the boy who took away their daughter two years ago was given the opportunity to come back and harass her again.

“The last thing she wanted was for him to behind bars. We are people of the jungles, of the river. We live with the fear of death at all times. But this, this is no way to go”, says Protima’s mother.

She shows us the first complaint Protima had written to the police when she came across the fake Facebook account. Impeccably written in neat lines with clean margins, the family holds on to it as proof of the brilliant life their daughter could’ve carved for herself, if only she’d been given the opportunity.

(*Name changed to protect identity)