Odisha Train Accident: Opposition Wants Vaishnaw Out, Here Are Their Allegations

The Odisha train tragedy has claimed the lives of 261 individuals so far, with over 900 injured and the toll is expected to rise. This has led to several questions being raised over the safety protocols of the trains being run in the country, and what could have been done to prevent such a tragedy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the site of the accident, Balasore, on Saturday evening. As demand for the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw grew, the leader said that a high-level committee has been declared to look conduct an inquiry on what led to the accident.

But questions over Vaishnaw’s responsibility, the unavailability of ‘Kavach’ anti-collision system on the networks where accident took place, and the general quality of the trains involved in the tragedy have come to light.

This is what we know so far.