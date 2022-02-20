Indian Students, Non-Essential Persons to Leave Ukraine: MEA Advisory

Amid rising tensions with Russia, Indian students and non-essential persons currently in Ukraine have again been advised to leave the country temporarily, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, on Sunday, 20 February.

The advisory said, “In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Available commercial flights, and charter flights may be availed for travel, for orderly and timely departure.”