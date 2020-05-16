In yet another accident, at least six migrant workers, including four women, were killed and several others injured, near Banda in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Saturday, 16 May, after the truck that they were travelling in overturned, reported ANI.The migrants were travelling from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh.The injured have been rushed to a hospital. According to media reports, the incident which was reported at around 10 am and the rescue operation was started soon after the incident was reported.Offering condolences to the deceased, Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan in a tweet said, “I got the news of the accident in Sagar. I pray to the almighty that their families get the strength to bear this lose and may their should rest in peace.”Migrant Workers Walk, Cycle Home on Empty Stomach and PocketThis incident comes hours after, a similar incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya in which at least 24 migrants were killed and many injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with another. The migrants were reportedly on their way to villages in Bihar, Jharkhand and, even, reportedly, West Bengal.Several such incidents have been reported from across the country in the last few days where migrants have been killed in a bid to return to their native homes. On Thursday, eight labourers were killed and 54 were injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, six migrant workers were killed near Muzaffarnagar after being run over by a Uttar Pradesh state bus.(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)Migrants Continue to Walk From Karnataka Even After Trains Resume We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.